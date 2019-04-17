Court proceedings for a woman accused of drowning and burying a newborn baby in November have been pushed back, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Website.
A pre-preliminary hearing for Beant Kaur Dhillon, who pleaded not guilty to charges of first degree murder, assault of a child under 8 resulting in death and willful cruelty to a child, was scheduled to take place Wednesday morning.
Now, a new pre-preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 15, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for the next day.
The DA’s office typically uses pre-preliminary hearings to discuss ongoing items related to the case, including potential settlements.
According to court documents, on Nov. 15, 2018, a 15-year-old girl gave birth to a baby in a bathroom of residence in southwest Bakersfield. Shortly afterward, her 23-year-old male cousin took the baby and gave it to the teenager’s mother, Dhillon, who reportedly drowned the baby and buried it in a flower bed.
Dhillon, who is in her early 40’s, reportedly told police she drowned the baby to prevent family shame.
The baby was eventually discovered in February of this year.
Dhillon’s husband, Jagsir Singh, was also arrested by police on suspicion of being an accessory and willful cruelty to a child.
He died in an apparent suicide on March 7.
The man accused of being involved in the incident, Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, was in the country illegally according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He reportedly cut his GPS-monitoring device Feb. 27 and remains at large.
