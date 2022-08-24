 Skip to main content
Preliminary hearing held for former KCSO deputy accused of sexual misconduct

The preliminary hearing for a former Kern County sheriff’s deputy accused of sexual impropriety by four women began Wednesday, with testimony from deputies tasked with investigating their colleague.

Michael Everett Clark faces felony charges of two counts of sexual battery, two charges of stalking, three charges of assault by a peace officer and falsely imprisoning someone with violence, following his arrest in 2019. A single charge of sexual battery was dismissed Wednesday in the furtherance of justice. It was not immediately clear what led to the dismissal.

