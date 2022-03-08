 Skip to main content
Pre-preliminary hearing postponed for DUI, murder suspect Lisa Core

Second-degree murder suspect Lisa Core, 46, sits at her arraignment Dec. 10 in Kern County Superior Court. She is alleged to have driven under the influence and killed JJ Malone and Caylee Brown. 

 Ishani Desai / The Californian

A pre-preliminary hearing for a woman alleged to have driven under the influence in a collision that killed two siblings on Panama Lane was postponed Tuesday.

Lisa Core, 46, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges in the deaths of 19-year-old JJ Malone and 9-year-old Caylee Brown.

Core’s defense attorney, Roxane Bukowski, needed more time to review information filed by the prosecutor. Attorneys are scheduled to appear in court April 26 for the pre-preliminary hearing, with the preliminary hearing scheduled for April 28.

This case could avoid a plea deal and head to trial per the district attorney’s request, Bukowski said.

Malone and Brown were fatally struck Dec. 8 on Panama Lane. Both died at the scene. 

