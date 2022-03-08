Pre-preliminary hearing postponed for DUI, murder suspect Lisa Core

A pre-preliminary hearing for a woman alleged to have driven under the influence in a collision that killed two siblings on Panama Lane was postponed Tuesday.
Lisa Core, 46, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges in the deaths of 19-year-old JJ Malone and 9-year-old Caylee Brown.
Core’s defense attorney, Roxane Bukowski, needed more time to review information filed by the prosecutor. Attorneys are scheduled to appear in court April 26 for the pre-preliminary hearing, with the preliminary hearing scheduled for April 28.
This case could avoid a plea deal and head to trial per the district attorney’s request, Bukowski said.
Malone and Brown were fatally struck Dec. 8 on Panama Lane. Both died at the scene.