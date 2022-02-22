Pre-enrollment for Bakersfield city schools begins March 1

Bakersfield City School District officials announced pre-enrollment for the 2022-23 school year begins March 1.
To pre-enroll a child, parents will need: a proof of residence; proof of child’s age; and current immunization records for the child.
To start the enrollment process for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten, parents can visit one of BCSD’s elementary schools beginning March 1, or go to BCSD.com and click on the “Enroll Today” tab.
If parents choose to start the pre-enrollment process online, a school staff member will reach out to them to complete the pre-enrollment registration, according to a BCSD news release. If a child is between the ages of 3 and 4, parents can contact the State Pre-K program at 661-631-4936 to see if the child qualifies for the district’s Pre-K program. For additional information about enrollment for grades TK and above, contact the Student Services Department at 661-631- 4844.