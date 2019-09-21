Throughout the world, advocates for a better planet gathered Saturday to celebrate the United Nations' International Day of Peace, and Bakersfield was among the participating cities.
About 50 people gathered in Mill Creek Park on Saturday morning to do yoga, listen to live music and send good vibes throughout the world.
“What a day like this does is remind us that peace is important all the time,” said Tracy MacLaren, who helped organize the event. “It serves as a little bell of reminder.”
This was the fourth year the event had occurred in Bakersfield, but the first that it had taken place outside. While attendance may have been a little lower than organizers were hoping, they took solace in the idea that if one person was impacted by it, the event would have been worth it.
“I never look at how many people are here,” said organizer Portia Choi. “Because if it effects one person dramatically enough, one person can change the world.”
First celebrated in 1981 as a commemoration of the ideals of peace, the day is now held every Sept. 21 as a way to spread “peace education,” or learning on how to end war sustainably.
“Peace is important to everybody. Everybody should be concerned about that,” said Alex Ravenfeather, a Day of Peace participant. “It’s something we should all support and do our best to make happen.”
Ravenfeather, who said he is Cherokee and Lakota, played a cedar wood flute for the occasion, which he wafted with sage smoke before his performance. He said the smoke, which he also spread onto himself, helped ward off negative energy.
“Also, it smells really good,” he added.
Mayor Karen Goh and a representative from state Sen. Shannon Grove’s office briefly spoke, and members of the Kern County Boys & Girls Clubs drew peace murals that hung along the fences of the park.
Attendees sat in chairs to listen to poetry and participate in singalongs before the traditional ringing of the bells at noon.
“We are all one nation, one family,” Choi said. “There’s no such thing as destroying somebody else. If we think about harming somebody else, we are ultimately harming ourselves.”
