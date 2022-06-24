Prayers at Liberty Bell give thanks for court ruling

A modest gathering of Bakersfield's faith community convened at noon Friday downtown to give thanks for the U.S. Supreme Court's decision hours earlier overturning Roe v. Wade and almost 50 years of a federal right to abortion.
About 20 people stood in the full sun and heat at the Liberty Bell plaza praying, singing and listening to statements supportive of the court ruling.
"This is an historic event," said Angelo Frazier, a chaplain with the Bakersfield Police Department who added that government can create laws "but it's the supreme God that can change hearts."
A smaller group composed of some of the same individuals convened toward evening at the same space, while nearby two protesters held signs denouncing the court ruling.
Together the two events were notable for their meager turnout as compared with much larger demonstrations elsewhere around the country.
In prayer shortly after noon, Frazier said he knew the court decision would cause controversy but asked that violence never manifests.
Phil Neighbors, senior co-pastor emeritus at Valley Baptist, then gave thanks to God, saying, "Life is a gift from you."
"We come together as a community to say thank you," Neighbors said.
Roger Spradlin, the church's senior pastor, stood up next to say Roe v. Wade was wrong constitutionally, biblically and spiritually. Then he gave thanks to God for ending the ruling "as far as federally."
Shortly afterward, people gathered for the event sang "Praise God from whom all Blessings Flow."
Plans for a second prayer gathering attracted a smaller group shortly before 7 p.m., when temperatures were lower and shade at the Liberty Bell plaza was more plentiful.
Unlike the turnout hours before, there was a two-person counter-demonstration at the southeast corner of Truxtun and Chester avenues, where the pair expressed opposition to the court ruling.
One of them, a woman clad in a brassiere and unzipped jeans, held a sign saying, "My body is not a political statement." On her torso were written the words, "Give me liberty or give me death."
With her was a man holding a sign that read, "Abortion is healthcare."
Aleksandros Parasson, holding the three-word sign, said he was baffled by what he considered an ironic pairing of U.S. Supreme Court rulings this week, one supporting gun rights and the other limiting access to abortion.
"It'll just turn people to the black market," he said.