A prayer vigil in support of St. Francis Church Monsignor Craig Harrison will be held on Wednesday.
The vigil will be at 6 p.m. at the church, 900 H St. Harrison is currently on paid administrative leave with the Archdiocese of Fresno due to an investigation into multiple sexual misconduct claims against him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.