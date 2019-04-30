A prayer vigil in support of St. Francis Church Monsignor Craig Harrison will be held on Wednesday.
The vigil will be at 6 p.m. at the church, 900 H St. Harrison is currently on paid administrative leave with the Archdiocese of Fresno due to an investigation into multiple sexual misconduct claims against him.
Is the vigil for the truth to come out completely? What about the alleged victims?
I pray that God would not take sides however take over this situation. The truth needs to be known.
Let's hope that anyone who may have knowledge or may have been harmed by Monsignor Craig Harrison will find the courage to come forward and contact law enforcement no matter how long ago it happened. Keep in mind that silence only hurts but by speaking up there is a chance for healing and protecting others today.
Judy Jones, SNAP "Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests" 636-433-2511, SNAPjudy@gmail.com
Interesting comments however, lopsided. Prayer is for one main purpose, to seek the Lords Devine will to be accomplished in this matter. He provides the Grace & Mercy to the accuser & the accused. The prayer to be prayed is: “Lord thy will, not mine to be done.” The actual truth will be made plain. Every accuser and every accused is to be presumed innocent of wrong doing until proven guilty.
Guilty of not telling the complete truth on either side.
The Bible’s clear “ Be certain your sins will find you out.”
If anyone else has been allegedly abused by this priest, contact the police and the AG. You can also contact SNAP.
How can anyone support or not support this man, without the results of a law enforcement investigation? Better to meet at 6 PM tonight to talk about priests and nuns being able to get married if they fall in love- and how you can still do God's work, and be married too. Many have forgotten what the Calvinist Revolution and the break away from Catholicism was all about- I haven't. Would not it be best for everyone to say and do nothing; trust the law enforcement community to do their job- give them the time and space to do a professional investigation. It is just a suggestion.
Really, do you think people have a neutral position or opinion. A Parish, Church is going to support their Priest. Just as the accusers family, Parish should support their family member. Like wise accuser activists will take a position or opinion. Such as Snap has done as listed here. Praying for Gods will to be done is the correct position and puts all whom pray on the right side. “Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.”
What about the victims... are you people sick??
And a vigil will accomplish....?
There are at least two local victims currently talking to SNAP about coming forward...this priest is a MONSTER
