Prayer circle aims to uplift man severely injured after oil well blowout

Newlywed bliss marked the days of Leonardo and Danielle Andrade, who married six months ago.
“He’s my world,” Danielle said. “He’s the light of my world.”
They met through mutual friends and fell in love over a shared love of God, Danielle Andrade said. But dire circumstances marred the Andrades’ happiness when Leonardo was severely injured after a blowout on an oil well Friday, according to accounts. Dozens surrounded Danielle outside Kern Medical on Saturday to pray before Leonardo underwent surgery on his legs that afternoon.
“Thank you father God for all of your strength during difficult times and during these holidays,” Mary Barrios, 33, prayed aloud in the circle while sobs filled the air. “May you bless each and every one of the workers … (and) whoever is going to touch Leo and help him into his recovery.”
Danielle Andrade said her husband, an employee of MMI Services, was working near California Avenue and Easton Drive on Friday when the incident happened.
He’s in a stable condition, Danielle Andrade said, and they talked in Kern Medical about God and staying strong. The internal bleeding has stopped, Danielle added.
Several raised their hands or touched shoulders around Danielle while she cried with other families members, oilfield workers and friends of Leonardo. They asked God to help Leonardo, who’s worked in the oil fields for several years, walk out of Kern Medical and instill faith in all.
“We are a close family,” said cousin Jesus Espinoza, who said family from Ventura rushed to Bakersfield upon hearing about the incident.
“Even if you try to be safe, stuff can happen,” he added.
Many closed their eyes, or teared up as the relatively brief session called upon the power of prayer to help Leonardo.
“Leo brought a community together — nonbelievers and believers — and we all united as one and prayed,” Danielle said, while adding the dozens gathered meant the world to her.
Danielle was working Friday when she got a call around 8:30 a.m. about her husband’s injuries. She ran outside, and her knees buckled as she processed the news, she said.
Those who didn’t know Leonardo also came to offer their under cloudy skies Saturday morning. Barrios said her husband works in the oilfields, and many people don’t know how dangerous the work can be.
“I came for solidarity,” Barrios said. “... (Injuries) could happen to anybody.”
MMI Services, a Bakersfield-based company, is an “independent well servicing contractor,” according to its website. A company representative was not available for comment Saturday.