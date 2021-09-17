POWs, MIAs remembered, honored at commemorative event held Friday in Bakersfield

The bell rang out. The names were read aloud.
And the lost were remembered.
"As of today, there are 81,671 MIAs, of which 124 are from Kern County," Greenlawn Funeral Home President Jim La Mar told a small crowd that gathered Friday morning at Greenlawn Southwest to join with Americans across the nation to observe National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
The day has been set aside, La Mar said, to pay special recognition to the service and sacrifice of U.S. military veterans who were prisoners of war or listed as missing in action in conflicts dating back to World War II.
"Just the fact that 124 are from here, I did not know that," La Mar said.
Behind and to the left of La Mar stood a small, round bistro table covered with a white tablecloth. Atop the table was a single place setting, a wine glass, inverted, and a salt shaker.
A slice of lemon rested on a bread plate with a small pile of spilled salt. And nearby stood a small bud vase with a single stem red rose with a yellow ribbon tied around the vase.
A single lit candle and an empty chair rounded out the lonesome setting.
"The table is a place of honor," La Mar explained. "It is set for one."
The table, he said, is a way of symbolizing the fact that these soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen are missing from our midst. These POWs and MIAs are unable to be with us on this day and so we remember them, he said.
"This table set for one is small, symbolizing the frailty of one prisoner alone against the oppressors. Remember.
"The tablecloth is white, symbolizing the purity of their intentions to respond to their country's call to arms," he said. "Remember.
The single red rose, La Mar said, reminds us of the families and loved ones awaiting their return, and the yellow ribbon is reminiscent of those worn by Americans who demand a proper accounting of the missing.
The candle, La Mar read, is lit, symbolizing the upward reach of their spirit.
"A slice of lemon is on the bread plate to remind us of their bitter fate. Remember.
"There is salt upon the bread plate, symbolic of the families' tears as they wait. Remember.
"The glass is inverted," he said. "They cannot toast with us this night. Remember!
"The chair," he said, "the chair is empty. They are not here. Remember."
Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh remarked that while it was a day of remembrance, it was also a day of gratitude.
"We didn't have a chance to welcome them home," she said. "But their service was for my freedom, for your freedom and for the freedom of the world."
As Jeffrey Goines, of the local VFW Auxiliary 97, rang a large bell, several participants recited the names of known POWs as well as the 124 MIAs with Kern County connections.
The program also included military honors performed by the Bakersfield Young Marines, with some MIA names read by Young Marines 1st Sgt. Natalena Gerber, 17.
U.S. Navy veteran Bill Potter, long active with VFW Post 97 and POW-MIA remembrance in Bakersfield, knew many former POWs once associated with Post 97, most of whom have since passed.
"It seems, unfortunately, our country only remembers such (days) as today, the National POW/MIA Recognition Day," he said, noting that we should do better by remembering more often.
"There's 364 other days in the year, and they're still out there," he said of the thousands whose remains were never identified.
And so are their loved ones, Potter said, families that never found true closure, only loss.