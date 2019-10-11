Pacific Gas and Electric Company confirmed early Friday that 4,287 customers were impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff event in Kern County on Thursday, and so far electricity has been restored to 70 customers.
Southern California Edison's website reported Friday morning that 5,283 customers in Kern County were also affected by a power shutoff. Impacted areas include Tehachapi and unincorporated areas of Bird Springs, Horse Canyon, Loraine, Sand Canyon and Twin Oaks.
The shutoffs are in response to a wind event that poses the risk for critical fire weather conditions, according to Katie Allen, a local PG&E spokeswoman. A red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service for Lake Isabella, Tehachapi and Fort Tejon/Frazier Park areas is in effect until 5 p.m. Friday.
Weather conditions have improved and an “all clear” decision was extended to 34 of 35 counties impacted by the outage except for Kern County, according to a press release. Windy weather should subside in Kern County by midday Friday.
Two resource centers in Kern County have been opened for essentials such as restrooms, bottled water, electronic device charging stations and air-conditioned seating — the Buck Owens Crystal Palace at 2800 Buck Owens Blvd., and a community center located at 500 Cascade Place in Taft. Both centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the outage is in effect.
Affected residents will receive notifications when to expect their power to be restored. Allen said it could take 24 to 48 hours after the wind event has ended for power to return, possibly leaving customers without power for several days.
“We have the wind event ending midday on Friday, but wind and weather conditions can change,” Allen said on Wednesday. When it is safe to do so, PG&E will start patrolling and inspecting electric lines and begin restoring power.
PG&E reported at noon Friday at that approximately 543,000 customers impacted by shutoffs have had their power restored. Less than 195,000 customers remain without power.
According to the Associated Press, a wildfire raged along the northern edge of Los Angeles early Friday, forcing mandatory evacuations for 100,000 people in over 20,000 homes.
The Los Angeles Times reports the Saddleridge fire broke out in Sylmar near the 210 Freeway on Thursday night, and by Friday morning had charred more than 4,700 acres.
The CalTrans District 7 Twitter account announced several road closures.
UPDATE #SaddleridgeFire closures:SB 5 at Calgrove BlNB 5 at Rte 118SB 14 at NewhallWB 210 at 118NB 405 at 118EB 118 at Kuehner DrWB 118 at Balboa BlvdEB 118 connector to WB 210EB 118 connector to NB 405NB 405 connector to WB 118NB/SB 5 connectors to EB 118— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 11, 2019
(1) comment
My Spectrum internet was off last night. My brother-in-law in Saugus says the fire is right over the hill from their beautiful home.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.