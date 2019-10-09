Pacific Gas and Electric Company confirmed it has implemented the first phase of a Public Safety Power Shutoff across significant portions of its service area and a decision regarding whether Kern County will be impacted is expected later this afternoon.
The Public Safety Power Shutoff will occur in three phases. The first occurred midnight Wednesday and impacted approximately 500,000 customers in Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba, according to PG&E.
The second phase has been delayed until the late afternoon and early evening and will impact service to approximately 234,000 customers in the following counties: Alameda, Alpine, Contra Costa, Mariposa, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara. Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, Tuolumne and parts of Mendocino and Calaveras not impacted earlier in the day.
A third phase is being considered for the southernmost portions of PG&E’s service area, impacting approximately 42,000 customers. Specific locations are still to be determined.
Up to 42,374 PG&E customers could see their power cut Wednesday and into Thursday in areas that include Bakersfield, Arvin, Buttonwillow, Dustin Acres, Edison, Fellows, Lamont, Lebec, Maricopa, McFarland, McKittrick, Mettler Station, Shafter, Taft, Tehachapi, Tupman, Valley Acres and Wasco. Approximately 2,372 medical baseline customers could be impacted, according to the company.
If impacted, Kern County residents would lose power around midnight Thursday.
PG&E said it sent notifications to residents who could be affected.
Katie Allen, a local PG&E spokeswoman, said Kern County is in the "warning and watch stage right now."
Factors that could trigger the Public Safety Power Shutoff in Kern County include red flag warnings, low humidity (20 percent and below), high wind speeds (25 mph and above), conditions of dry fuel on the ground and live vegetation and on the ground real time observation from the PG&E wildfire safety operations center and field crews.
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Lake Isabella, Tehachapi and Fort Tejon/Frazier Park areas. The warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday.
If issued, residents who will be affected will receive notifications and when to expect their power to be restored. Allen said it could take 24 to 48 hours after the wind event has ended for power to return, possibly leaving customers without power for several days.
"We have the wind event ending mid-day on Friday, but wind and weather conditions can change," Allen said. "When that does change, should we execute a Public Safety Power Shutoff, we can start patrolling our lines in Kern County and restore power."
Approximately 19,647 Southern California Edison Kern County customers in Tehachapi and unincorporated areas in the Kern River Valley and Lebec could lose service, SCE said on its website. Those areas include: Frazier Park, Lake of the Woods, Pine Mountain Club, Bodfish, Lake Isabella, Sand Canyon, Keene, Camp Owens, Kernville, Wofford Heights, Golden Hills, Alpine Forest, Weldon, Onyx, Canebrake, Monolith, Bear Valley Springs, Bella Vista, Stallion Springs and unincorporated areas of Kern County, Walker Basin and Kernville.
SCE did not indicate a time frame for the potential blackouts.
Overall, nearly 800,000 PG&E customers in 34 counties are expected to be impacted by the winds.
In the event a power shutoff does occur in the area, Bakersfield Police Department Public Information Office Sgt. Nathan McCauley assured citizens that officers will still be able to respond to any emergency or crime-related calls.
"Our building has generators so we won’t lose service and we can still get 9-1-1 calls," he said. "We work with the county and several agencies for emergency preparedness ... We’ve reached out and had officers placed on call."
Bakersfield citizens, however, should not contact BPD with questions regarding possible outages, but rather reach out to PG&E, McCauley added.
The Kern High School District in a press release said, "We have attempted to get more specific information from PG&E, but are being told that any of our school sites could be impacted over the next 36 to 48 hours — or may not be impacted at all."
If the district and/or a school site determines it is necessary to release students for the day due to a power outage, an all-call notification will be sent to all parents, bus routes will be activated and nutrition services will provide a cold lunch for students who are on campus if the outage occurs during the lunch period, according to the district.
Bakersfield College announced Tuesday its various locations will not be affected and classes will continue as scheduled Thursday and Friday.
The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a high wind watch for the Kern County Mountains and desert areas from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. Wednesday. It said to expect sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up 60 mph in those areas.
In Bakersfield the forecast calls for winds to pick up Wednesday afternoon, with gusts as high as 20 mph, and continuing overnight and throughout the day Thursday.
PGE officials said late Tuesday evening that Santa Ana winds were expected in the Tehachapi area from Thursday to Friday morning, potentially forcing a shutoff in Bakersfield.
This story will be updated.
