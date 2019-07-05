The numbers are in for the Fourth of July holiday throughout Kern County.
Twenty citations were handed out but zero arrests made for firework-related offenses, according to Kern County Fire Captain Nate Perkins. Some 672 calls were received between the Kern County Fire and Bakersfield Fire departments on Thursday.
The county seized 400 pounds of fireworks, which was 100 percent more than last year, Perkins noted.
Perkins said citations were slightly less this year compared to 2018, and call volume was 40 percent down.
He pointed out the earthquake in Ridgecrest could have contributed to the decreased call volume from a year ago.
But there were "relatively comparable numbers” overall, Perkins said.
