The Kern County Public Health Services Department is urging anyone who spends time at Lake Isabella to exercise caution to avoid 'potentially harmful' algae.
The department recently recieved water samples from eight different locations in Lake Isabella, and two water samples indicated the presence of blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, at a cautionary level. This type of algae can be considered potentially harmful.
The department is issuing an advisory for Kissack Cove and Hanning Flat at Lake Isabella, and health advisory signs are being posted to advise people to use caution and stay away from algae and scum.
Blue-green algae is capable of producing toxins, which can potentially harm people, pets, wildlife and livestock. Dogs and children are most likely to be affected because of their size and the potential they will swallow water.
Exposure to blue-green algae can cause eye irritation, skin rashes, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea and cold-like symptoms, according to the department.
The department urges anyone who comes into contact with blue-green algae and experiences symptoms to seek medical treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.