As many as 3,000 customers of Southern California Edison in Kern County could have their power shut off on Friday due to an elevated fire risk, a spokesperson for the company said.
The communities of Bakersfield, Bodfish, Lake Isabella and Wooford Heights could be effected by the gusty winds and elevated temperature, according to SoCal Edison Spokesperson Susan Cox.
She said customers have been notified in advance of the potential outage, which are known as public safety power shutoffs.
“(The company) just wanted to be safe and notify those customers in some areas of Kern County that there is a potential for a PSPS, but there’s been no shutoff at this time,” she said on Wednesday.
Conditions on Friday are expected to be near the triple digits for Lake Isabella and Bodfish, with 10 to 15 mile per hour winds in the morning, according to the National Weather Service.
In Bakersfield, temperatures could reach 102 degrees, the service said.
Power companies use shutoffs to reduce the risk of fire during times of extreme weather conditions.
“Our commitment to deliver reliable electric service is something we take very seriously,” the company said in an explanation of the shutoffs. “This practice is aimed at keeping the public, our customers and our employees safe.”
The company said that once power is shut off, it will remain so for as long as the dangerous fire conditions persist.
“While getting the power back on is always a priority, doing it safely outweighs all else,” the company said.
