The Kern County Fire Department, along with Kern County Environmental Health Services, responded to reports of a potential hazmat incident just before 8 p.m. Friday at the NuSil facility on Pegasus Drive, according to a Fire Department news release.
Firefighters confirmed the facility had been evacuated and isolated the area as a hazmat team investigated, according to the Fire Department. A 55-gallon barrel was located and reported as “bulging” after being used previously to store sodium amide, which reacted with the water it had been cleaned with. It was determined that the barrel was empty, the chemical reaction had stopped and the barrel was no longer a hazard, the Fire Department reported.
The barrel was left on scene for NuSil employees to dispose of.
