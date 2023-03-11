 Skip to main content
Postal crimes raise fear, concern — but are they rising?

Post office door vandalized

A wooden panel covers a broken pane of glass in the door of the post office on 18th Street in downtown Bakersfield in 2018. Officials there said someone threw a rock through the window on a recent morning before the post office had opened. They said vagrants regularly leave excrement on the exterior steps as well.

 John Cox / The Californian

Laura Hill had just paid hundreds of dollars to have a locking mailbox installed in front of her home in the Bakersfield Country Club area when two of her neighbors came up to her to break the news: They'd tried the same thing. It didn't help.

"My mail has been stolen so many times I've lost count, along with almost all my neighbors," the executive recruiting business owner said.

