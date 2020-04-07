Four more local employers turned in paperwork on an additional 335 workers let go in Kern because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to paperwork released by the county Tuesday.
Tuesday's batch brought the county's reported total to 16 employers shedding a total of at least 1,272 jobs since California's shutdown orders took effect.
BJ's Restaurant Inc. said it laid off 120 employees at its restaurant at 10750 Stockdale Highway.
Western Dental Services Inc. said it let go 26 workers from its location at 4401 Ming Ave.; 19 at 3401 Coffee Road, Suite A; 17 at 730 Woollomes Ave. in Delano; 15 at 1201 24th St., Suite A; and nine at 4409 Ming Ave.
Three-Way Chevrolet Co. at 4501 Wible Road reported it had to sideline 66 employees.
Club Demonstration Services Inc., the company that offers Costco customers free in-store samples, said it cut 33 employees who worked at the retailer's 4900 Panama Lane location and 30 from the 3800 Rosedale Highway store.
The information was reported to local authorities under federal rules requiring companies to disclose layoffs of 50 or more employees per location.
