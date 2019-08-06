A suspected data breach may have compromised the personal information of as many as 15,298 current and former County of Kern employees and their dependents, a government spokeswoman said by email Tuesday.
The possible breach — a third-party vendor is still looking into whether cyber thieves gained access to any protected information — may have hit the health benefits program the county runs on behalf of its employees, the email stated.
Potential victims include retired and existing county staff, their dependents and medical staff at Kern Medical Center, said the email from county spokeswoman Megan Person.
She wrote that the suspected breach appears to have occurred on systems run by outside vendors, and that no problem seems to have taken place on the county's side.
Further information, such as a finding on whether information was actually compromised, should be available within days, Person noted.
"Again, this is a POSSIBLE security incident and the investigation (is) underway," she wrote. "We do not know what, if any, data was compromised. We were notified yesterday (Monday), communicated with our employees this morning, and we anticipate more information coming in the next week."
If data was compromised, she stated, all affected employees will be notified and given access to credit-monitoring services.
"The security of our plan participants and their information is our primary concern and we remain vigilant in monitoring the situation," she wrote. "We want to assure our employees and our constituents this did NOT affect our County networks and systems. It’s a reminder that all of us should be cautious and take extra measures when it comes to our online security."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.