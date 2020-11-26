There was plenty to be thankful for at the M Street Navigation Center on Thursday morning.
Kern County’s new low-barrier homeless shelter, which opened in May in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, hosted its first Thanksgiving meal. About 60 residents were served by staff, volunteers and some well-known community leaders — state Sen. Shannon Grove, Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop and Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard handed out holiday staples such as turkey, stuffing, fried chicken, mashed potatoes and apple pie.
CityServe helped put on the event, in partnership with Community Action Partnership of Kern and Dignity Health Mercy & Memorial Hospitals.
All in all, spirits were high on a crisp, clear November morning in Bakersfield.
“Just awesome,” said Rhonda Williams-Bradford, who’s lived at the shelter for five months. “We’re so very grateful for everybody giving up their time to spend Thanksgiving with us. A lot of people can be depressed this time of year because they don’t have a lot. But we don’t have that here. You’ve got to keep the hope. Keep that hope alive.”
The shelter, constructed at 2900 M St. in an effort to combat the ever-expanding homeless issue locally and beyond, appeared formidable, clean and well-maintained, and residents said it’s been a positive place for temporary living.
“The stay here has been wonderful,” said 51-year-old Terri Johnson.
Johnson said she was a supervisor of transportation at Adventist Health before being laid off during the pandemic. From there she went from living in her apartment on Stockdale Highway to living out of her car.
“Devastating” was how she described it.
But Johnson had a smile on her face Thursday and a positive outlook that better days are ahead. Recently, she began a new job at a call center with the California Department of Public Health.
“You know, I’m not proud to be in this situation. But I’m not in my car, I’ve met great people here and it’s clean,” she said. “They’ve made a great choice with this place.”
She said after enjoying her meal at the shelter, she planned on joining family to celebrate the holiday.
“It’s nice. Things are really good,” she said.
All homeless individuals are welcome at the shelter with a referral. While it can house 150 residents, it’s currently capped at 60 because of the pandemic. Once someone comes to the facility the goal is to teach them life skills, get them into a more stable housing environment and help them find work.
“Facilities like this can have a very positive impact,” Grove said. “It’s not just about feeding people, but helping people recover and find a job. Training, education, job placement. It can help people out of poverty.”
Thursday's meal was one of many that have taken place in and around Bakersfield this week. Thanksgiving Day meals were also served at Bakersfield Homeless Center and Blessing Corner Ministries. Other organizations held holiday food giveaways earlier this week near Lamont and Arvin, Oildale and Delano.
Laurie Hughey, the navigation center’s program manager, made sure to thank CityServe and all who made Thursday's event possible.
“It’s truly a blessing. We are serving our individuals,” she said. “To be able to give them a warm holiday meal means the world to us.”