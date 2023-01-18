 Skip to main content
Positive expectations mix with the negative at annual real estate forecast event

Pessimism could have been the prevailing mood at a real estate forecast breakfast in downtown Bakersfield Wednesday — and recent market conditions would have justified it. But not only is optimism better for business, it’s also a significant part of the outlook for 2023.

Almost across the board, speakers representing the full spectrum of residential and commercial real estate in Kern County pointed to positive developments even as they acknowledged difficulties ahead as the industry works through challenges like inflation, rising interest rates and drought.

