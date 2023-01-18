Positive expectations mix with the negative at annual real estate forecast event

Pessimism could have been the prevailing mood at a real estate forecast breakfast in downtown Bakersfield Wednesday — and recent market conditions would have justified it. But not only is optimism better for business, it’s also a significant part of the outlook for 2023.
Almost across the board, speakers representing the full spectrum of residential and commercial real estate in Kern County pointed to positive developments even as they acknowledged difficulties ahead as the industry works through challenges like inflation, rising interest rates and drought.
Retail served as a good example. Usually the most-anticipated presentation of the event, Wednesday’s summary of real estate dedicated to stores and restaurants pointed to strong demand across the city, even amid high costs of construction, fuel and labor.
“There’s good to report, there’s bad to report,” said retail property broker Garret Tuckness, senior vice president and partner of Colliers Tingey. He added that the doom and gloom many expected would hit the sector “never really showed up” in 2022.
“My opinion is it’s going to keep moving along, trucking along,” Tuckness said.
That’s the kind of morning it was at the 11th annual Bakersfield Real Estate Forecast Breakfast, hosted by the San Joaquin Chapter of the Institute of Real Estate Management and attended by hundreds inside the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center.
The tone was set by the first speaker, President and CEO A.J. Antongiovanni of Bakersfield-based Mission Bank. He noted that although consumer spending remains greater than it was prior to the pandemic, and that the economy continues to expand in the face of relatively high gas prices, uncertainty weighs on activities like homebuilding, where buyers are more likely to hesitate the longer it takes to move in.
Inflation settled to 6.5 percent in December — still well above the ideal rate of about 2 percent — after hitting a 40-year high of 9.1 percent near the middle of last year, he explained. His bigger concern was not that more interest rate increases are probably ahead, but that the so-called inverted yield curve — short-term interest rates exceeding those on longer-term loans — signals recession risks loom.
None of the event’s speakers was more downcast than farmland broker Michael Ming, who estimated 11 percent of Kern’s ag property, or about 100,000 acres, may have to come out of production under a state law designed to bring groundwater pumping into balance.
Adding to the trouble facing local farmland owners are low almond prices, which Ming said aren’t expected to pick up significantly for two to four years as farmers cope with oversupply. He added that table grape growers are having a hard time, too, while pistachio farmers are “holding their own.”
The outlook was better but not great for the local single-family home market, said Jordan G. Levine, vice president and chief economist at the California Association of Realtors. With sales volume at its lowest since about 2007, he said, buyers “simply can’t afford as much home” because of interest-rate hikes designed, in large part, to combat inflation.
Kern’s home-price median has been holding up better than the rest of California, Levine noted, though he predicted modest declines in the local benchmark are in store for 2023.
Homeowners don’t want to make even a “lateral move” to a similarly priced home simply because they would lose their existing interest rate, he said. Even so, “we’re starting to find bottom” in home prices, he said, adding that the industry forecast calls for “a chance of rain.”
Multifamily residential, usually referring to apartment complexes, experienced a mixed year in 2022, ASU Commercial broker Marc Thurston told Wednesday’s audience. Sales volume rose but the average price per unit declined and rent growth slowed, especially among high-end properties, he said.
Some renters are taking on roommates, he said, or moving back in with family in order to save money. While transactions remain stalled by a gap between sellers’ and buyers’ expectations, his advice to sellers was to move quickly. To buyers he recommended patience.
A similarly mixed outlook came from office-market specialist Scott Salters at Cushman & Wakefield. Although office tenants are giving up space overall as they move toward an overall smaller footprint, he said, employers are still looking for space and renewing leases.
Salters noted employees continue to press for a hybrid work experience, spending some time in the office and some at home. But he predicted that situation may change in the event of a wider economic slowdown giving the upper hand to employers who want their workers to come back to the office full time.
Industrial real estate, for years a top performer in Kern, remains significantly less expensive locally despite a steep increase in prices, noted ASU Commercial broker Barry Hibbard.
Much of his focus was on ways to speed local industrial development projects — suggestions like addressing permitting bureaucracy and prodding Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to dedicate more resources to power hookups. But Hibbard made his biggest splash by predicting an upcoming start of construction on the Bakersfield Commons project that has been stalled for more than a decade along Coffee Road.
The multiuse project proposed by South Gate-based property owner World Oil Corp. could kick off soon, he said, with development of two warehouses measuring between 100,000 and 200,000 square feet.
“I actually think they’re pulling the trigger,” Hibbard said.
A spokesman for World Oil and a project manager for Bakersfield Commons did not respond Wednesday afternoon to requests for comment.