The idea for the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in downtown Bakersfield was first born in Texas several years ago when artist Ken Pridgeon was asked to paint a portrait of a fallen soldier from the post-9/11 era. Then another family asked. And another, until he had painted dozens of portraits.

Bakersfield became the home of the second gallery with the primary mission of honoring those from Kern County who served in and gave their lives in Iraq, Afghanistan and other areas of conflict in the post-9/11 era.

