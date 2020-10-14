A segment of Panorama Drive, between Juniper Ridge Court and Stone Canyon Street, will be closed starting Monday at 8 a.m.
The closure is expected to last until 4 p.m. the following Monday, according to a news release from the city of Bakersfield.
The city said the closure will be in place because a new sewer tie-in is being constructed for land development nearby.
Detours and alternate access points will be provided for drivers during the closure, the city said.
Traffic delays are expected as a result and drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow for extra time when traveling through.