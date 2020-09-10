Nighttime road closures have been scheduled for California Avenue between Marella Way and Easton Drive on Monday and Tuesday, as the city finalizes falsework grading on the Centennial Corridor bridge project.
The closures will impact both directions of travel and are expected to be in place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.
In a news release, the city of Bakersfield said motorists can use Stockdale Highway or Truxtun Avenue to detour around the construction zone while work is underway.
