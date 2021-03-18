Portion of California Avenue will be closed for continued work on Centennial Corridor freeway

California Avenue will be closed overnight in both directions between Easton Drive and Marella Way from March 24 until March 26.
According to a news release from The Thomas Roads Improvement Program, the tentative closure will be implemented between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. to lower a bridge to help carry eastbound traffic on the Centennial Corridor freeway.
The news release stated that traffic will be routed using Oak Street to Truxtun Avenue to Mohawk Street if traveling west, and Mohawk Street to Truxtun Avenue to Oak Street for eastbound drivers.