TULARE — Funeral services for Porterville firefighter Patrick Jones were held Thursday morning at Tulare United Methodist Church, where a large crowd of people gathered to show their support for the family and friends of Jones, as well as the Porterville Fire Department.
Jones and fellow Porterville firefighter Ray Figueroa died battling the fire that virtually destroyed the Porterville Public Library on Feb. 18.
Before the procession from Peers Lorentzen funeral home began, public safety personnel from across the state gathered on the west side of the church. City of Corona Fire Department, Tulare County Fire Department and Fresno Police Department were just a few of the departments in attendance. Even a police officer from France traveled to Tulare to express his condolences.
Shortly before 9:30 a.m., the family and friends of Jones began the short walk to the church. As they took their places near the entrance of the chapel, bagpipes could be heard from a block away signaling the beginning of Jones' procession. All uniformed personnel were called to attention, and the “Sea of Blue” stood perfectly still. The Porterville Fire and Police departments were asked to line the street facing the church, and they, too, stood at attention.
Led by a Porterville Police vehicle, the short procession made its way down Kern Avenue. A Porterville Fire Engine displayed a black wreath on its grill with a red ribbon cutting across with the names of Jones and Figueroa.
As the hearse carrying Jones' casket came to a halt in front of the church, Jones' honorary pallbearers prepared to remove him from the rear of the vehicle. All uniformed personnel were commanded to salute, and in one fluid motion their hands were raised to their brow to honor the fallen hero as he was carried into the church.
Jones' family and friends followed his casket in, and the Porterville Fire Department rounded out those allowed into the church for the service.
At approximately 11 a.m., the “Sea of Blue” was asked to stand at attention again as Jones' service had concluded and his casket was prepared to be carried to the hearse waiting outside. As the pallbearers carefully retreated down the steps of the church, sniffles and broken sobs could be heard. The Porterville Fire Department was asked to stand on the east side of the street, where they formed a “Wall of Blue” facing the open hearse. Once Jones had been carried down the steps and placed back into the hearse, his parents were asked if they would like to approach his casket.
With tears streaming down their cheeks and Jones' hard hat clutched in their hands, Jones' parents bent over their son's casket as they said goodbye to their son for the final time.
Several firefighters with the Porterville Fire Department couldn't keep their composure and openly wept, letting their tears fall down their faces for all to see.
As the hearse was closed, the uniformed personnel in attendance were dismissed. Many of the uniformed men and women gathered in front of church, embracing each other and crying together.
Jones' body was transported to Porterville Funeral and Cremation Center, where his family chose to have him cremated. To honor the family's privacy, no media coverage was allowed for the remainder of Jones' services.
“It's tragic. It's sad that we have to lay our fellow brothers to rest, and that's what we're here to do today, to honor them. It's really about showing our brotherhood and really just making sure that their memory is honored,” said John Binaski, Clovis' fire chief. “At the end of the day, they were doing the job that they loved. Unfortunately, this is a sad tragedy and lives were cut short, but they were doing the tasks that they were asked to do.
“We obviously always want to put on a strong face. We kind've put on that emotional shield and sometimes these are the events that break it down. Personally, I've cried, and I probably haven't cried in the last 20 years, so it does break down those personal and emotional barriers.
“I think this is part of the healing process. So part of it is our ability to go out there and do whatever we need to do to honor them and be there and show our support for the Porterville Fire Department. It's small steps. Every day is a day of healing and the fire services have received an outpouring of support. We'll work through this as a family and a team and hopefully in time the healing process will begin, but it's not going to be quick and easy for them.”
