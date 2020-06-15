Porterville College announced Monday it will implement a hybrid learning approach for the fall semester, where instruction and support services will be predominantly online with a few exceptions.
"At Porterville College we strive to offer the best academic college experience, no matter the modality or location. With the spring semester behind us, we now focus on the future, we assess the lessons learned and we study the best way to ensure academic continuity in the Fall semester," wrote President Claudia Habib in a campus message. "Many on campus have worked diligently to explore all available options and to monitor this evolving situation. A faculty and staff taskforce have spent a great deal of time studying the viability of returning to campus, and has outlined safety protocols needed to achieve this potential return."
Though most courses will be held online, some in areas such as Allied Health, industrial maintenance, Fire Academy and EMT will be offered in-person. The college said the classes will be converted into a low-density model following strict safety and social distancing protocols.
Student Support services will continue to operate virtually through the summer and fall.
As far as athletics, Habib wrote, "the conference will offer guidelines for competition as we transition from Stage 3 to Stage 4 according to evolving state and county health measures... we should continue to field teams for the fall term regardless of our ability to ultimately compete."
