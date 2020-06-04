Porterville College will host a “drive through celebration” for more than 650 graduates representing 876 degrees on June 10 and 11 at the college’s Jamison Stadium.
Students are asked to come anytime between 8 and 11 a.m. on the day that coincides with the first letter of their last name. A-L will be accommodated June 10 and M-Z will be accommodated June 11.
Only one vehicle per graduate will be allowed. Graduates are asked to present their college or state ID before being admitted.
Upon admission, cars will be directed through a “parade route” where they'll be cheered and celebrated by Porterville College faculty and staff members, including President Claudia Habib. At the end of the “parade,” each graduate will receive a small memento to remember their time at the school.
The class of 2020 will have its official commencement ceremony in spring 2021, the college announced in a news release.
