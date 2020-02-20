Achieving the Dream announced Porterville College was among 11 community colleges in the ATD Network to have earned Leader College of Distinction status for achieving new, higher student outcomes and narrowing equity gaps.
The 2019 cohort of Leader Colleges of Distinction are:
• Alamo Colleges District (Texas) 2020 Leah Meyer Austin award winner
• Austin Community College District (Texas)
• Brazosport College (Texas)
• Columbus State Community College (Ohio) 2019 Leah Meyer Austin award winner
• Grayson College (Texas)
• Harper College (Illinois) 2016 Leah Meyer Austin award winner
• Montgomery County Community College (Pennsylvania) 2014 Leah Meyer Austin award winner
• Northern Virginia Community College (Virginia)
• Porterville Community College
• San Jacinto College (Texas)
• West Hills College Lemoore
ATD created the Leader College of Distinction award in 2018 to recognize colleges that have continued striving to meet challenging student success goals, often earning Leader College status several times, according to a news release. Leader Colleges of Distinction must show improvement in three measures, including a lagging indicator such as completion, while Leader Colleges must show improvement in two student outcome measures. Leader Colleges of Distinction also are required to show they have shrunk performance discrepancies in at least two metrics between groups disaggregated by gender, race/ethnicity, or socioeconomic status.
