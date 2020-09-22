The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has announced air quality will worsen in a number of regions, including Kern County, as the week progresses.
Ongoing wildfires are the cause of the worsening air quality, which has been relatively good over the last few days. As the haze from the wildfires returns, the district is urging residents to stay indoors to reduce their exposure to particulate matter.
Impacted areas include San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties along with the valley portion of Kern County.
The district said in a news release that particulate matter pollution can cause asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis and increase the risk of a heart attack and stroke. Those with heart and lung diseases should follow the advice of their doctor.
People with respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, are especially susceptible to health problems due to the poor air quality, the district said in the release.
Residents can track the air quality at myRAAN.com. The public can also check www.valleyair.org/wildfires for information about the wildfires affecting the valley.
