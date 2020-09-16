The poor air quality forecast for Thursday means Golden Empire Transit District will continue to provide free rides on its fixed routes and GET-A-Lift all day.
The air quality index is 156. GET provides free rides with an AQI over 151.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 62F. Winds light and variable..
Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 16, 2020 @ 9:12 pm
The poor air quality forecast for Thursday means Golden Empire Transit District will continue to provide free rides on its fixed routes and GET-A-Lift all day.
The air quality index is 156. GET provides free rides with an AQI over 151.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 31,076
Positive Cases Among Non-Residents: 10
Deaths: 340
Recovered Residents: 14,831
Number of Negative Tests: 151,465
Number of Pending Tests*: 825
Updated: 9/16/2020. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.