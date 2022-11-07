Polls open in Kern County Tuesday

The polls are open Tuesday, Kern County, and another election cycle is here.
Voters in the Central Valley, across California and the country will return to polls on Tuesday, be it in person or by mail, to consider a host of candidates and issues that will determine, in many respects, the nation's trajectory.
From 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, more than 100 poll sites and 17 official drop boxes in Kern County are open to registered voters who will decide the fate of a tightly contested midterm election, with many seats attracting national attention.
“I think the most important thing for us is to vote for local elections, where we get to call the shots,” said Cathy Abernathy, a prominent Kern County Republican strategist. “Statewide, they have more impact. But we can make a difference on the City Council and Board of Supervisors.”
Races include two U.S. congressional elections, state legislative offices, Kern County Board of Supervisors seats and Bakersfield City Council, among others. There are also several critical ballot measures for voters to consider.
According to county statistics, Kern has approximately 426,000 registered voters, a slight increase from 2018 numbers. In line with past elections, 36 percent label themselves Republican, barely edging a 35 percent Democrat base. Past races in the Central Valley have come down to the sway of moderates, which means a victory may likely come by a couple of hundred votes.
“Every election matters and every vote matters,” Kern County Democratic Chair Christian Romo said. “When T.J. Cox defeated David Valadao, it was by a couple dozen votes. Many of these elections could be determined by a couple dozen votes.”
Big seats races up for election include:
20th Congressional District: Kevin McCarthy (R) vs. Marisa Wood (D)
22nd Congressional District: Rudy Salas (D) vs. David Valadao (R)
12th District state Senate: Shannon Grove (R) vs. Susanne Gundy (D)
16th District state Senate: Melissa Hurtado (D) vs. David Shepard (R)
Officials began mailing ballots to all active registered voters on Oct. 10, and early voting started Oct. 11 and continues through today.
“Every single election matters,” Romo said. "Everyone says midterms have historically been low turnout, but they’re important … who is on your city council, who is on the Board of Supervisors. All of those people will have an impact on the roads you drive, the taxes you pay, the quality of your schools — not just the stuff at the top of the ticket.”
Kern County elections officials reported receiving 73,000 ballots through Saturday. According to Kern County Registrar Mary Bedard, officials are rushing to process early votes quickly to better be prepared for election night.
“Elections are extremely important in our civic life, since it is the time when all citizens can make their voices heard,” she said.
Historically, midterm years usually see a lower turnout and less interest compared to presidential elections.
“They will determine how the future of Bakersfield will go, so it's a very important race,” Abernathy said.
Voters must go to their designated voting location. Last November, county officials approved new district maps that went into effect this year, so voters' polling stations could have changed as a result.
“We’re just hoping that the weather doesn’t prevent voters from going to the polls on Tuesday,” Bedard said. “However, voters can still vote their mail ballot and drop it in the mail, an official drop box, or at any poll site on Election Day.”
For those still looking to mail in their ballot, make sure it is postmarked by Tuesday in order for it to be counted. Voters can drop off mail-in ballots at one of the 17 official drop boxes. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 8.
To find out your poll location, visit kernvote.com. For more information, call 661-868-3590.