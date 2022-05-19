Poll Workers needed for June 7 primary

The June 7 primary is fast-approaching, and the Kern County Elections Division is seeking candidates for poll workers to staff the poll sites throughout Kern County on Election Day.
Poll workers are paid volunteers that earn a stipend for working the election.
The requirements to be a poll worker are as follows: must be at least 18 years of age; must be a registered voter in California or a legal permanent resident; must attend a training session; must be available to set up poll site the night before Election Day; must be able to serve the entire shift from 6 a.m. to approximately 10 p.m.
The Kern County Elections Division would also like to present an opportunity to high school students to work the poll sites as well, as part of the Elections Division Student Poll Worker Program. Student volunteers also earn a stipend.
The requirements to be a student poll worker are as follows: must be at least 16 years of age; must be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident; must have a minimum GPA of 2.5; must be available to set up poll site the night before Election Day; must attend a training class and work the entire shift, 6 a.m. to approximately 10 p.m.; must submit a consent form, signed by their parent or legal guardian and a teacher. The consent form is available on our website.
For more information and to apply, visit Kernvote.com or call 661-868-3590.