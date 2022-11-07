 Skip to main content
Poverty drops in California due to safety nets

Poverty fell in California during the COVID pandemic, recent data shows, largely due to state and national safety net programs, especially the expansion of federal child tax credits.

But a deadline to file for those tax credits expires Nov. 17, prompting advocates in California and a few state lawmakers to sound alarms.

