The David Valadao campaign doubled down on its claims about problems at T.J. Cox's Fresno memory care facility Wednesday, issuing a press release with details about the complaints it had previously alleged.
The Cox campaign had called the claims about lawsuits and sanctions against Cox's health care facility, Bella Vista Memory Care, "false." But Valadao spokesman Cole Rojewski issued a statement Wednesday answering the Cox campaign's defense against those claims with citations from newspaper articles and courthouse records.
Cox, who owns an interest in Sierra Meadows Senior Living LLC, had said Bella Vista "has never lost its operating license," as the Valadao campaign had claimed. The Valadao campaign responded that it found that the facility had been cited "nearly 30 times for violations of the Health and Safety Code" between October 2013 and November 2017, although it did not support its claim that the facility had lost its license.
Cox had stated that claims by the Valadao campaign in TV ads "such as elder abuse or that a resident lost an eye, were baseless accusations taken from frivolous lawsuits brought by an out-of-town attorney against the home, for which Bella Vista Memory Care has not been found at fault.”
The Valadao campaign, citing the Fresno County Superior Court website, said a suit filed in January 2018 by the family of Josh Dansby, a resident who lost an eye while he was a Bella Vista resident, was still active.
Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox, touring the state as part of his #HelpIsOnTheWay Bus Tour, will be in Bakersfield this Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
The bus will pull up at 1801 Oak St.
Cox will be joined by supporters of Republican incumbents David Valadao, who is defending his 21st Congressional District seat, Andy Vidak, who is defending his 14th State Senate District seat, and Vince Fong, who is defending his 34th Assembly District seat; as well as Shannon Grove, who is running for the open 16th State Senate District seat, and Justin Mendes, who is challenging Democratic incumbent Rudy Salas in the 32nd Assembly District.
John Cox is taking on Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom for the right to succeed outgoing Gov. Jerry Brown. The election is Tuesday.
