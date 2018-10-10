Eight of the nine candidates for Kern County Supervisor have accepted the voluntary campaign expenditure limits delineated under the Measure K-authorized county ordinance for the Nov. 6 general election, Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Mary B. Bedard announced Wednesday.
Only Zack Scrivner, seeking re-election in the 2nd District, does not appear on Bedard's list of signatories, meaning he has not bound himself to the $150,000 spending limit that applies to general-election supervisorial races.
Measure K, passed by the voters of Kern County in November 2002, created a local ordinance governing voluntary campaign contributions and expenditures for local candidates. It applies to candidates running for Assessor-Recorder, Auditor-Controller-County Clerk, District Attorney, Sheriff-Coroner, Superintendent of Schools, member of the Board of Supervisors and Treasurer-Tax Collector.
Candidates who have accepted the voluntary expenditure limits for the general election, which holds individual contributions to $1,000 and political action committees to $3,000, are 2nd District challengers Whitney Weddell, Dalmas “Dal” Bunn, and Michael Biglay; 3rd District challenger Jeff Heinle and the incumbent, Mike Maggard; and 4th District challengers Grace Vallejo and Jose Gonzalez, and the incumbent, David Couch.
By declining the $150,000 limit, Scrviner is held to a more generous standard: $500 per person or $1,500 per PAC, but no overall campaign spending limit.
