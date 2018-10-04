The National Association of Home Builders has endorsed Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, for re-election to Congress.
“House Majority Leader McCarthy has made housing and homeownership a top national priority and understands that expanding housing opportunities for all Americans is essential to the economic and social well-being of our nation,” said NAHB Chairman Randy Noel, a custom home builder from LaPlace, La.
NAHB said it supports pro-housing, pro-business candidates for Congress in order to ensure that the housing and economic recovery continue to move forward.
•••
Shannon Grove, a former California Assemblywoman and current state Senate candidate, has endorsed Bryan Colebrook for Kern High School District Board of Trustees.
"I remain concerned about high schools and the impact that the liberals who control the Legislature have had on our teachers, students, curriculum and campus safety, " Grove, a Republican, said in a news release.
"...Bryan has gone to a dozen school board meetings over the years, and not just to sit and watch. He often presents the parent side in the discussions and defends the good work our schools struggle to achieve," Grove said.
