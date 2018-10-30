Tatiana Matta's congressional campaign faces possible fines from the Federal Election Commission for missing deadlines for financial-disclosure filings.
FEC spokesman Christian Hilland said Matta, a Democrat challenging Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy for his 23rd Congressional District seat, missed deadlines for filing the October Quarterly Report and the Pre-General Report. Those reports list the names of campaign contributors and how the campaign funds are spent.
As of June 30, the most recent report available, the Matta campaign had raised just under $35,000 and spent nearly $29,000.
Matta responded to the news with a statement.
“The campaign is actively working on submitting the appropriate reports to the FEC in the upcoming days with a new compliance firm," the Matta campaign wrote. "After the system rejected the October filing, we have retained a state firm to immediately correct this. Since the campaign understands accuracy is key this firm will be helping us with the reporting moving forward."
The T.J. Cox campaign has responded to a television commercial placed by the David Valadao campaign accusing Cox of unsafe and unethical practices at a Fresno memory care center.
Donna Hurley, majority owner and administrator of Bella Vista Memory Care, issued a statement Tuesday saying Valadao, who is defending his 21st Congressional District seat from Cox's challenge, made "false statements" in the ads.
"Bella Vista has received numerous awards, including the most recent, the 2017 Best of Fresno award, which puts us in the top 1 percent of memory care facilities in the nation," she is quoted as saying in a press release issued by the Cox campaign.
During a recent debate, the Cox campaign says, Valadao claimed the ad was based California Department of Social Services citations and that the home is unsafe and that Cox was sued for elder abuse.
"These statements are false," the Cox campaign said. "The home has never lost its operating license, as it would if it were unsafe. Contrary to the ads, Mr. Cox has not been sued. Furthermore, some claims made in the ads, such as elder abuse or that a resident lost an eye, were baseless accusations taken from frivolous lawsuits brought by an out-of-town attorney against the home, for which Bella Vista Memory Care has not been found at fault."
Vote Common Good, a group of self-described evangelical Christians, will hold a rally in Bakersfield on Thursday. TJ Cox, who is challenging Rep. David Valadao in the 21st Congressional District race, will attend.
The Bakersfield rally, part of a 31-city bus tour coordinated with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, "hopes to connect Democratic candidates who share their values with Christian voters who are frustrated by Republicans whose actions do not reflect the teachings of Jesus," according to the group's press release.
The rally takes place at Central Park at Mill Creek, 600 21st St., in Bakersfield, at 7 p.m. Doug Pagitt, who describes himself as a pastor and evangelical Christian, is the coordinator.
