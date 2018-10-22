Former Kern County Supervisor Barbara Patrick is supporting Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg for the Kern Community College District's board of trustees' Area 1 seat, Patrick announced Monday.
"Our students deserve access to high-quality internships, up-to-date technology and classrooms as soon as possible. Nan is committed to making this happen," Patrick said in a statement. "As Kern Community College District Trustee, Nan will be committed to keeping laser focus on college and district operational budgets, reserves and investments."
Former Congressman Bill Thomas, an Area 1 incumbent who is not seeking re-election, has also endorsed Gomez-Heitzeberg, as have former Bakersfield City Councilwoman Sue Benham, Kern High School District trustee Jeff Flores, City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, former Assemblywoman Nicole Parra, former Kern County Supervisor Gene Tackett, Bakersfield attorney David Torres and former KCCD Chancellor Jim Young.
Lorenzo Alvarez, also candidate for the KCCD's Area 1 seat, announced Monday that he has secured the endorsements of former Assemblywoman Shannon Grove, who is now a candidate for state senate, and Assemblyman Vince Fong.
“I’ve known Lorenzo for 15 years," Grove said in a statement. "He’s a positive force in all he pursues.”
Four challengers are bidding for the two Bakersfield-focused seats on the KCCD board: In addition to Alvarez, a legal consultant, and Gomez-Heitzeberg, a retired Bakersfield College professor, they are independent contractor Karen DeWalt and retired electrician Jerry Melson. Incumbent Kyle Carter, a former homebuilder, is seeking re-election.
The Kern County Elections Division will have a curbside drop off station in place to collect vote-by-mail ballots at its downtown office on three days over the next three week:
• Saturday, Oct. 27, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m;
• Saturday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.;
• Tuesday, Nov. 6, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
The Elections Division is located at 1115 Truxtun Ave., on the building's first floor. The drop-off box will be located on N Street.
Congressman David Valadao has announced endorsements from several elected officials in Kings County. They include four Kings County supervisors, Sheriff Dave Robinson, District Attorney Keith Fagundes, Hanford's mayor and vice-mayor, four Hanford city council members, the police chiefs of Hanford and Corcoran, and council members from Corcoran, Lemoore and Avenal.
Valadao's challenger, Democrat T.J. Cox of Fresno, announced new endorsements of his own on Monday.
Selma Mayor Jim Avalos, Corcoran Mayor Raymond Lerma, and former Sanger Mayor Jose Villareal are all endorsing Cox.
The 21st Congressional District includes Kings County and portions of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties.
Mary Helen Barro, who was third among five challengers to Rep. Kevin McCarthy in the 23rd Congressional District primary, has endorsed three "pro-family" candidates for the Arvin City Council.
She is supporting Jazmin Robles, Olivia Trujillo and Matthew Look.
"These three individuals are the pro-community candidates supported by the Healthy Arvin Committee, and will serve the best interests of the residents of Arvin above the interests of big oil," Barro wrote in a press release.
