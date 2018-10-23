Californians who missed the Oct. 22 deadline to register or update their voter registration for the Nov. 6 election can still participate. A new option known as conditional voter registration allows eligible citizens to register and vote on the same day, today through Election Day, according to the Secretary of State's office.
"If you missed the regular voter registration deadline you may not be able to vote at your local polling place or by mail, but you still have an opportunity to cast a ballot," Secretary of State Alex Padilla said in a press release.
Between now and Election Day, voters can go to their county elections office or a designated satellite location to complete the conditional voter registration process by filing out a voter registration card and a ballot. Once county elections officials complete the regular voter registration verification process, voters' ballot will be processed and their vote will be counted.
Californians unsure of their voter registration status can check it at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.
Kern County voters can visit the Kern County Elections office at 1115 Truxtun Ave., first floor, in downtown Bakersfield. Services available include early voting, conditional voter registration and a ballot drop-off. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Members of the Yes on Prop 6 Gas Tax Repeal Campaign, on the road in a 45-foot bus, will hold one of their “Rush Hour Rallies” Wednesday in Bakersfield.
Motorists can receive free Yes on 6 lawn signs and materials as they drive by, and the Yes on Prop 6 campaign will hold a press conference with local elected officials and candidates to make the case for repealing the gas tax.
The event takes place from 6 to 9 a.m. at Abate-a-Weed, 9411 Rosedale Highway. Carl DeMaio, chairman of Yes on 6 campaign, will attend. The campaign says nearly 1,000 have RSVP'd.
"Prop. 6 was intentionally mislabeled by the state politicians in a blatant attempt to prevent voters from realizing that a yes vote on Prop 6 is actually to repeal" it, DeMaio wrote in a press release.
