Jenifer Pitcher, candidate for the Kern High School District Board of Trustees for Area 4, has been endorsed by retired Congressman Bill Thomas.
"Jenifer will strive to ensure our students get the resources they need to be successful in the classroom and the skills they need to excel in the workplace,” Thomas said in a statement.
Pitcher is a Bakersfield native and graduate of Centennial High School and CSU Bakersfield. She works as the resource manager at Agriculture Capital.
Her opponents are mortgage loan officer Bryan Colebrook and retired teacher Jan Graves.
