Newsom signs bill to make family leave affordable to more workers

Katie Duberg, left, and Jennifer Richard, chief of staff for state Sen. Maria Durazo, right, embrace in front of the state Capitol after hearing that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a paid family leave bill on the last day for the governor to act.

 Fred Greaves / CalMatters

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a family leave bill Friday that will enable lower-income workers to recoup up to 90 percent of their income when they take time off to care for a new child or a sick family member.

That will be a boost from the current program and will apply to those who make as much as $57,000 a year. The boost, outlined in SB 951, will begin in 2025, and higher earning Californians will pay for it through larger contributions from their paychecks.

