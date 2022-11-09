 Skip to main content
Kern Elections Division: Tens of thousands of ballots to be counted

20221109-bc-pollinglocations

Signs direct voters toward a polling location in downtown Bakersfield.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

It could be days or even weeks before officials winners can be declared, according to county officials charged with counting this year’s election ballots.

Due to California law, every registered voter receives a ballot by mail. The ballot must be postmarked by Tuesday and sent to the Kern County Elections Division. From there, it has seven days to arrive in officials hands to be counted.

