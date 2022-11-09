Kern Elections Division: Tens of thousands of ballots to be counted

It could be days or even weeks before officials winners can be declared, according to county officials charged with counting this year’s election ballots.
Due to California law, every registered voter receives a ballot by mail. The ballot must be postmarked by Tuesday and sent to the Kern County Elections Division. From there, it has seven days to arrive in officials hands to be counted.
Kern County Registrar Mary Bedard said that as of Wednesday morning, her staff had finished counting all the in-person votes from Election Day and the early mail-in ballots that arrived prior to Tuesday.
“We are still organizing the mail ballots that came in on Election Day so that we can begin processing them, so we don’t have a count yet for those,” Bedard said Wednesday morning.
Early mail-in votes from early October up to the days before Election Day were tabulated and posted within a couple of hours after polls closed. At least another 30,000 mail-in votes have arrived and remain uncounted. Officials are required to have an estimate of the remaining mail and provisional ballots to the Secretary of State by noon Thursday.
“We have over 30,000 ballots that arrived just before Election Day that have been signature checked and opened and are in the process of being prepared for tabulation,” Bedard said. “So those should be able to be tabulated over the next few days.”
There are also an estimated 2,200 provisional ballots, a decrease from past elections, Bedard explained, due to the advent of electronic poll books, since voters did not need to surrender their mail ballot.
“Most of the provisionals were due to voters going to the wrong poll site, and a lot of that was because voters’ poll sites changed due to redistricting,” she added.
For many local races, with fewer votes dividing the candidates, races can last up to a week or several, as ballots take time to trickle in and a handful of votes can decide the winners. Many residents have reported their mail-in ballot has not yet been scanned, according to the California secretary of state's website.
“We will continue receiving mail ballots until next week,” Bedard said. “So we won’t even have all the ballots in until seven days after the election.”
About 13.1 percent of the county’s roughly 427,000 registered voters turned out to vote Tuesday, according to data provided by the secretary of state. Turnout is typically low outside of presidential elections.
“There were more voters voting at the polls than in the primary,” Bedard said. “Whether that all reflects higher turnout, or voters switching to voting in person rather than by mail, we don’t know yet.”
Bedard also said things “seemed to go well” at the poll sites, saying things ran smoothly, with no issues reported at any of the locations.
“For the most part, voters seemed to like the electronic poll books, since it made the process go faster and there was less need for provisionals,” she added.