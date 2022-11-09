 Skip to main content
Kern County sales tax support strong, term-limit support stronger

Voters line up to place their ballots in the drop box located outside of the Kern County Elections Office on Tuesday evening.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

While the Kern County-backed campaign for a tax hike to support basic emergency services had the simple majority it needed to pass based on early returns, a union-backed measure to install term limits received overwhelming support, based on the same results. 

Measure K, which would levy a 1-cent sales tax to generate $54 million a year to "maintain vital local services such as law enforcement, fire, medical emergency 911 response; crime prevention ... attracting industries/jobs; addressing mental health/addiction challenges; for general government use," needs a simple majority to pass.

