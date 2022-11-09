Kern County sales tax support strong, term-limit support stronger

While the Kern County-backed campaign for a tax hike to support basic emergency services had the simple majority it needed to pass based on early returns, a union-backed measure to install term limits received overwhelming support, based on the same results.
Measure K, which would levy a 1-cent sales tax to generate $54 million a year to "maintain vital local services such as law enforcement, fire, medical emergency 911 response; crime prevention ... attracting industries/jobs; addressing mental health/addiction challenges; for general government use," needs a simple majority to pass.
Despite a similar measure failing in 2018, it had 51.23 percent of voters supporting it, or 9,942 votes from residents in unincorporated areas, this time around, as of the results available at 2:11 a.m. Wednesday.
In 2018, a similar effort at a tax measure by the county failed with nearly 65 percent of people voting against it.
County officials were not immediately available to respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning on the results.
The current tax measure that calls for a two-term limit for county supervisors appears as though it's headed toward passage on Wednesday morning, with 70.55 percent of the vote supporting the measure, or 38,883 votes.
County election officials are expecting to process the next big batch of results by Friday, and then twice a week until the election results are due for certification on Dec. 8, according to Mary Bedard, auditor, controller and clerk for Kern County. There are more than 30,000 ballots that remain unprocessed.