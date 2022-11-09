 Skip to main content
Hurtado, Shepard trade leads; Grove well ahead

After trading leads back and forth on election night, David Shepard wound up ahead as of Wednesday afternoon with tens of thousands of ballots to be counted.

Challenging state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, Shepard, a political novice, led with 52.6 percent of the vote to Hurtado's 47.4 percent, with 63,883 votes tallied in the four-county race as of late Wednesday afternoon.

