Hurtado, Shepard trade leads; Grove well ahead

After trading leads back and forth on election night, David Shepard wound up ahead as of Wednesday afternoon with tens of thousands of ballots to be counted.
Challenging state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, Shepard, a political novice, led with 52.6 percent of the vote to Hurtado's 47.4 percent, with 63,883 votes tallied in the four-county race as of late Wednesday afternoon.
Both candidates expressed optimism for their chances Tuesday night in the district, which includes parts of Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties.
On election night, the first returns had Shepard ahead 53 percent to 47 percent, and then less than 15 minutes later, a second batch of returns had Hurtado up with 51.4 percent — but the margin had changed again by the early morning hours.
Between the different jurisdictions, there are likely at least thousands of ballots to be counted that could directly impact the outcome. The number of votes to be recorded in each county is due to the Secretary of State by Thursday afternoon, according to state law.
Mirroring her big victory in the primary, state Sen. Shannon Grove raced out to a big lead over Susanne Gundy on election night. Grove's lead is relatively safe despite tens of thousands of ballots uncounted in several counties.
In the 12th District race, Grove, R-Bakersfield, who currently represents the 16th District, led 68.7 percent to 31.3 percent as of 4:21 p.m. Wednesday.
In the June primary for the 12th District, which includes parts of Bakersfield, as well as Taft, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi and Kern River Valley, and parts of Fresno and Tulare counties, with more northern territory, Grove also garnered 68.7 percent of the vote. Her opponent Gundy, a Tulare Democrat , garnered 40,628 votes to Grove's 89,306.
Final certification of the race is expected to take more than a month, according to the Secretary of State's website.