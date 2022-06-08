Grove, Gundy studying new territory for 12th District race

While the voter turnout for a primary election can be lower than in a presidential election year, both candidates for the state Senate’s 12th District race were happy with their results Wednesday, but for different reasons.
Even with as many as tens of thousands of votes still uncounted, Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, is able to safely declare Tuesday night a success, leading in the count 64.7 percent to 35.3 percent in a two-person race, with about 46,167 votes in her favor as of Wednesday afternoon.
She was happy with the win, and the progress she’s already made in getting to know the voters for new potential constituencies — despite being a sitting senator, redistricting prompted her to run in a redrawn district that includes a few different areas than the 16th, which she currently represents.
Grove’s opponent, Susanne Gundy, felt getting a little more than one-third of the vote in the two-person race was a sign of promise. She also saw it more so as an indictment against Grove rather than a validation of her own candidacy.
Gundy, a longtime Tulare County Democrat, was candid about her lack of campaigning to date in Kern County, which was partially how she justified her view.
“I think what (Tuesday’s result) shows is two things: One is that people in the district want to vote for something different and they’re willing to vote Democrat, even though it’s a heavily Republican registration district; and second, I think there are people who are not necessarily voting for me, but were voting against my opponent, who does not have a good reputation as far as getting things done … to benefit the district," Gundy said.
The pre-race voter registration numbers indicate that about 28 percent of the district is Democrat compared to about 45 percent GOP.
The territory of the 12th District was a topic that both candidates opined on Wednesday, with Grove noting some similarities, as well as some of the differences.
While Grove’s 16th District seat covers San Bernardino County and more parts east, stretching to the state line, the 12th District includes parts of Bakersfield, as well as Taft, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi and Kern River Valley, and parts of Fresno and Tulare counties, with more northern territory.
Of note to Grove from her travels through this familiar but also somewhat new territory is what she referred to as a sort of “dividing line” in Tulare County that essentially separates the northern and southern halves of the state in a number of respects. From meeting with voters, she noticed the line existed in a number of areas in terms of health care coverage territories for Kaiser Permanente, which split in Tulare, to less defined ideological boundaries. While the 16th District is largely Los Angeles Dodgers country, parts of the new 12th District, particularly Clovis and Fresno, are more aligned with the San Francisco Giants.
She’s already spent a great deal of time understanding the new area, which included watching Election Day results from Fresno.
She also mentioned energy, agriculture and water were still very important concerns to both sets of constituents.
“Water is different and infrastructure is different,” Grove said. “But overall, I think people care about energy. They care about the economy. They're worried about the gas prices. They're worried about inflation. They're worried about the economy, they're worried about their jobs. They're worried about making ends meet at the end of the month. And then we're going to address those issues and keep addressing those issues until the majority party pays attention.”