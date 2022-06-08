 Skip to main content
Fong recognizes nonprofit that supports first responders

From left, Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, presents his Nonprofit of the Year Award for his district to Cassie Wright and Sgt. Mike McGrew, CEO and cofounder of 911 At Ease International.

 Courtesy photo

Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, recognized a local organization as his Nonprofit of the Year on Wednesday, according to a news release.

Due to its "unwavering support of law enforcement and first responders’ mental health," 911 At Ease International, Kern County chapter was recognized as the 2022 Nonprofit of the Year by Fong.

The organization provides free, professional and trauma-informed therapy and counseling to first responders and their families.

The mission of 911 At Ease International is to ensure that all first responders and their family members, including their children, have unhindered access to confidential and qualified counselors who understand the livelihood of a first responder and the unique situations they face, according to a news release from Fong's office.

