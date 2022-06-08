Fong recognizes nonprofit that supports first responders

Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, recognized a local organization as his Nonprofit of the Year on Wednesday, according to a news release.
Due to its "unwavering support of law enforcement and first responders’ mental health," 911 At Ease International, Kern County chapter was recognized as the 2022 Nonprofit of the Year by Fong.
The organization provides free, professional and trauma-informed therapy and counseling to first responders and their families.
The mission of 911 At Ease International is to ensure that all first responders and their family members, including their children, have unhindered access to confidential and qualified counselors who understand the livelihood of a first responder and the unique situations they face, according to a news release from Fong's office.