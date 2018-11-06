For the best and most complete Election Day news coverage, Bakersfield.com's Election Blog is your spot.
Throughout the day we’ll post live updates so you'll know what’s happening locally and across the country — including whether the GOP can retain its hold on the House of Representatives, and what that will mean for our own Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s political future, as well as the California governor’s race and 11 ballot propositions.
Our reporters will work around the clock to provide news coverage on all major local races, including the race for Kern County’s Fourth District Supervisor, where David Couch is hoping to hang onto his seat in a newly redrawn district that’s now majority Latino. We'll also be watching the high-profile Kern High School District races and several local marijuana and sales tax measures, which will impact public safety funding and the future of legalized marijuana sales in Bakersfield and Kern County.
Stories on our website can be found in print tomorrow, where we’ll list the likely (and unlikely) winners and losers of each race.
Be sure to check The Californian’s Facebook page throughout the evening for election highlights. Local results get reported starting at 8 p.m. and we'll provide the latest updates.
You can also follow The Californian on Twitter at @Bakersfieldcali and on Instagram at bakersfieldcali.
Want to weigh in? Comment below or on our Facebook page, or email us at local@bakersfield.com.
-- Stacey Shepard, News Editor
