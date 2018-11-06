William B. Bimat School District in northwest Bakersfield, which is a poll site, has been locked down by the Bakersfield Police Department.
Elections officials are asking voters to avoid the area; voting will continue there as soon as the lockdown is lifted.
Voters can vote at the Elections Division at 1115 Truxtun Ave. or cast a provisional vote at another polling location.
Chief elections official Karen Rhea said police told her a motorist had crashed into the side of the school and ran from the vehicle. Rhea had notified the Secretary of State's office that this could impact the vote count.
Four people in Kern County have been charged with voter fraud and perjury offenses and investigators are looking into "scores" of other claims regarding potential voter fraud, according to the District Attorney's office.
Prosecutors charged Gilberto De La Torre, John Byrne and Fernando Osorio with misdemeanor voter fraud, and Robert Lopez Jr. with perjury, a felony, a DA's news release said. Lopez is accused of falsely claiming non-citizenship on a jury summons to avoid jury duty.
No arraignment dates have been set.
-- Jason Kotowski
I've always been a big fan of voting in person. There's something that feels just so right and patriotic about going to a polling place and seeing young and old in line casting their ballot. When I think about it — as I did today — I actually get tears in my eyes.
So this morning I made my way to the Niles East Mobilehome Estates, five miles from my home. Five miles! That's not a complaint. That is likely a sign of the times, that more and more people are choosing to cast their ballot by mail.
At the Mobilehome Estates, I encountered friendly people who kept the short line moving. The older gentleman behind me wasn't sure which precinct table was his, and I assured him the workers would help him.
Every election I consider whether it's time to vote by mail. But I think I'd miss those tears in my eyes if I filled out a ballot at my kitchen table.
-- Christine Peterson
U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced today that Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew D. Segal will serve as the district election officer for the Eastern District of California.
The district election officer is responsible for overseeing the district’s handling of complaints of election fraud and voting rights abuses in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington, according to a news release from Scott's office.
Kern is one of the counties in the Eastern District.
Scott said in the release, "Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted. Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large part on the cooperation of the American electorate.
"It is imperative that those who have specific information about discrimination or election fraud make that information available immediately to our office, the FBI, or the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice. We will act promptly and aggressively to protect the integrity of the election process."
-- Jason Kotowski
Congressman Kevin McCarthy, who is staring down a monumental election, will not be in Bakersfield today as he usually is on Election Day. He flew this morning from Bakersfield to Washington D.C., his spokesman Matt Sparks said.
He will be in D.C. "to help candidates and the overall effort to hold the House majority. He voted earlier."
McCarthy was not in Bakersfield for the 2012 election either, Sparks said.
McCarthy should coast to victory in his own race for the 23rd Congressional District against Tatiana Matta, a Democrat who lives on Edwards Air Force Base. In eight general election campaigns over 16 years, going all the way back to his two terms in the California Assembly, McCarthy has never taken less than two-thirds of the vote.
Of greater significance to him is what happens in the House of Representatives. If Republicans retain control of the House of Representatives, where they've held power since 2010, McCarthy is very likely to become the next speaker of the House, succeeding Rep. Paul Ryan of Wisconsin.
Without a doubt, it's a big day for him.
-- Stacey Shepard
A local resident posed the following question: Why do city voters vote on county cannabis measures but not on the county tax measure?
County Counsel Mark Nations said city residents vote on the county cannabis measures because they are residents of the county as well as the city. They don’t vote on the tax measure because the board, under Revenue and Taxation Code 7285, decided to impose the measure only in unincorporated areas. Only those living in unincorporated areas can vote on it.
-- Jason Kotowski
Voters at the Westside Church of Christ on Stockdale Highway were given the wrong ballots for about 45 minutes this morning.
They are voters in the Third District of the Kern County Board of Supervisors, in which Mike Maggard is fending off a challenge from firefighter Jeff Heinle, but the supervisors race was not printed on the ballots.
Karne Rhea, the county elections chief, said it was a poll worker error and only a small amount of voters were impacted but she could not give exact numbers. She said ballots were somehow swapped and those voters received the wrong ballots.
Rhea said multiple voter precincts vote at the church but only one precinct was affected.
"(The poll workers) rode together in the car and managed to swap bags or something," Rhea said.
She said there have been no other reports of voting glitches as of 10:30 a.m.
-- Stacey Shepard
Multiple people stood along Coffee Road waving signs supporting various candidates this morning.
At different intersections were people holding signs for the following: Republican John Cox, running for governor against Democrat Gavin Newsom; Bryan Colebrook, a candidate for the Kern High School District board of trustees; and Ken Weir, seeking re-election to Bakersfield City Council.
From Congressman Kevin McCarthy's Twitter account this morning:
"If you see a #veteran at your polling place today, please thank them for their service to our nation. We vote freely because of their willingness to serve and sacrifice. #ElectionDay"
-- Jason Kotowski
Haven't registered to vote? You can still vote on Election Day.
Unregistered voters can conditionally register to vote on Election Day and cast a provisional ballot in person at the Kern County Elections office, 1115 Truxtun Avenue.
Conditional voters ballots are processed once the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process. Conditional voter registration is available from October 23 through Election Day.
To find out if you are already registered to vote, visit voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.
-- Jason Kotowski
