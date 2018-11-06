Kern High School District Trustee Area 4
Retired teacher Jan Graves was leading this race by a wide margin on Tuesday.
Graves had 45.96 percent of the vote with 62 of 92 precincts reporting as of 11:30 p.m. Jennifer Pitcher, resource manager for Agriculture Capital, was in second with 27.97 percent while loan officer Bryan Colebrook was in third with 26.06 percent.
The seat opened up this year after board president Phillip Peters pulled out of running for re-election despite initially filing papers with the Kern County Elections Office.
Peters told The Californian he decided not to run for re-election because he wanted to take advantage of a business opportunity that he would otherwise not have time for if he stayed on the board.
Kern High School District Trustee Area 1
Retired educator Cynthia Brakeman was poised to upset incumbent Mike Williams for the Area 1 seat.
Brakeman had 52.03 percent of the vote with 102 of 126 precincts reporting. Williams was trailing slightly with 47.97 percent.
This is Brakeman’s first foray into public office, having retired in 2015 after 20 years as a teacher at Arvin High School. Williams has been on the KHSD board since 2010.
Kern Community College District Trustee Area 1
Incumbent Kyle Carter and recently retired Bakersfield College administrator Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg were leading in a race for two seats on the board.
Carter, likely to win a second term, had 31.37 percent of the vote, with 111 of 157 precincts reporting. Gomez-Heitzeberg was close behind with 23.19 percent of the vote. She would replace outgoing trustee Bill Thomas.
Legal consultant Lorenzo Alvarez ranked third with 20.36 percent. Independent contractor Karen DeWalt had 17.16 percent of the vote, and retired electrician Jerry Melson was last with 7.91 percent.
Kern Community College District Trustee Area 2
Retired Naval officer Jack Connell is set to take the seat after getting a landslide win.
Connell earned 71.68 percent of the vote with 53 of 101 precincts reporting. The other candidate, test pilot instructor James Hinline III, had 28.32 percent.
Area 2 of the district covers a large portion of the eastern side of the district.
Bakersfield City School District Trustee Area 4
Russ Shuppert may lose his seat on the board: His challenger, Michael Horne, is in the lead.
Horne is ahead with 54.84 percent of the vote with all but one precinct reporting. Shuppert, who is seeking to secure his first full term, was trailing behind at 45.16 percent.
Shuppert was appointed to the board in 2017, filling the vacancy left by Andrae Gonzales, who left to become a city councilman. Besides being a board member, Shuppert is also a social science teacher and a testing and truancy coordinator at East Bakersfield High School.
Panama-Buena Vista Union School District Trustee Area 1
Incumbent Keith Wolaridge and educator Elynor Cherie Olgin are both likely to nab the two seats up for grabs on the board.
Olgin is leading with 44.80 percent of the vote with 26 of 34 precincts reporting while Wolaridge is trailing slightly behind at 38.15 percent. Komoto Medical Pharmacy Technician Amanda Low-Ken was a distant third with 17.05 percent of the vote.
PBVUSD Measure H
The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District's bond measure is expected to pass.
The $90 million measure had 59 percent of the vote as of 10 p.m., with 60 of 85 precincts reporting. A 55 percent majority was needed to pass.
The measure will pay for the construction of new schools, modernization of existing schools, safety upgrades and other projects.
